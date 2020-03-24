The European Commission confirms that today’s decision by European Affairs ministers to open negotiations with Macedonia does not mean a date for their start.
“Republika” asked Ana Pisonero, Spokesperson for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, when will negotiations with Macedonia start and why the example with Serbia and Montenegro was not followed, the decision to open talks with them included a specific date for their start.
This is a decision of the member states, you should ask the Council for details of their decision. It is a decision in the hands of the member states. As you know, the Commission wishes that the accession negotiations with the two states start as soon as possible, Pisonero told “Republika”.
