The first constitutive session of the new parliamentary composition ended. The mandates of the new were verified and Goran Misovski and Florian Bisimi were elected Vice Presidents of Parliament.

The election of Speaker of Parliament was not on the agenda as a parliamentary majority of 61 MPs has not been secured yet.

The next session will be additionally scheduled and until the election of a new Parliament Speaker, the Parliament will be chaired by Talat Xhaferi.