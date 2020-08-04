SDSM leader Zoran Zaev announced the start of negotiations to form a new government. He says the 46 lawmakers in his coalition will show more responsibility. He announced that he was starting negotiations for the government formation, but did not want to say whether he maintained the position that “DUI is not worth five pennies and that it is healthy for them to go into opposition.”

We will see in the period that follows. Let time show. We can form a government with DUI and the Alliance. All options are open, said Zaev.