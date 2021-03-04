According to the weekly report of the Institute of Public Health for February 22- 28, a total of 20,161 smears were analyzed in labs equipped to detect SARS-CoV-2 in Macedonia, 27.2% more than the previous week. 3,628 new cases were registered in 32 cities across the country, with an increase of 56.4% compared to the previous week. Most of them were registered in Skopje.

69 deaths were recorded in 20 cities, one less than the previous week. In terms of age, 60 people were aged over 60, 5 people were aged between 50 and 59, 3 people were aged between 40 and 49 one person was aged between 30 and 39.