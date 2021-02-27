A specialized farming news site estimats that the proposed large scale sale of arable land in the secodn half of 2021 will cover up to 20 percent of all farmland in Macedonia.

Pressed with huge financial problems, the Zaev regime hopes to net between 500 and 600 million EUR from the sale of state owned farmland. According to the Zemjodelie news site, the way the law is structured can cover up to 300,000 hectares of land.

This is an enormous share of all farmland, the site reports.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev expects that the sales can begin to materialize in the second half of the year. The smallest land plot that will be on offer will be 10 hectares. Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi clarified that the reason for this dramatic move is that the country is exhausting its other sources of revenue and can’t go too much deeper into debt.