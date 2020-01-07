Orthodox Christians in Macedonia are celebrating Tuesday the Birth of Jesus Christ – Christmas. Liturgies are being held in all temples of the Macedonian Orthodox Church (MOC) across the country.

The main event is taking place at St. Clement of Ohrid church in Skopje, where the liturgy is served by the Archbishop of Ohrid and Macedonia, HH Stefan.

On the occasion of Christmas, H.H. Stefan and members of the MOC Holy Synod have sent a Christmas message to the clergy and all Orthodox faithful wishing them peace and blessing from God.