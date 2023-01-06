Orthodox Christians in Macedonia celebrate Badnik today, in anticipation of Christmas, that is marked on January 7th, in accordance with the Julian calendar.

On the eve before Badnik, it’s customary that people gather in their neighborhoods, lighting fires. And on the morning of Badnik, children go door to door singing songs and receive candy and fruits. Then the on the eve before Christmas, the family gathers for a solemn dinner.

The main celebration tomorrow will be held in the capital Skopje, at the St. Clement of Ohrid cathedral. The faithful will bring oak branches that symbolize the holiday.