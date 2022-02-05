During a press briefing today, Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani said that the bulk of the renewed negotiations with Bulgaria will be about the future, not the past.

Prime Ministers Dimitar Kovacevski and Kiril Petkov agreed to set up four new commissions, that will negotiate infrastructure, economy, culture and EU integration. This is on top of the historic commission, that is negotiating the thorny dispute over historic figures and periods.

Each of the commissions will meet three times until May, Osmani said.

It is hoped that diverting the talks toward issues such as infrastructure will dull the damage caused by the often divisive talks on history, where little common ground was found in the past years.