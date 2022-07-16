We have gone through an intensive period of broad consultation on the French Presidency proposal, probably the broadest consultation on any subject ever. It was not easy, nor simple, it also created emotional reactions and I accept that at times they created nervousness among us, who are instructed not to let our emotions overcome us, wrote Foreign Affairs Minister Bujar Osmani on Facebook.

No matter how much we liked it or not, no matter how much headache it caused us, the broad consultation was nevertheless productive and created clear lines of caution, if you want guidance on where and how to proceed with European integrations. I accept all the concerns as an authentic outburst of prudence which, through the conclusions in the Assemblies, now become an obligation for the Government, for me, and for the entire negotiating team. We have understood the message and are ready to respond to all challenges. Now is the time to draw a line. We have a lot of work and numerous challenges ahead of us, but if our short contemporary history has taught us something, it is that we are able to overcome all challenges, no matter how complex they are, and continue on the European and Euro-Atlantic path, Osmani said.

This is my last appeal to the MPs. We had a bitter and very emotional debate, but the state must move forward. Citizens have given us trust not to give up, but to lead, to lead and provide them with a better future. It is time to collect the impressions, and to ensure a European future for the country, added Osmani.