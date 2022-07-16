Here is the third day of debate on perhaps one of the most important and essential things that the Macedonian Parliament has discussed in this hall since the declaration of independence until today. Maybe like never before we are discussing essential things about the future of Macedonia. You know politics is as old as civilization, when people start to live in an organized way, they start to organize themselves politically and elect representatives who will organize their lives. In Macedonia, we are 120. In politics, it is also known from ancient times until today that many enter out of self-interest, greed and glory, few enter because they want to honestly dedicate themselves to those who elect them. And that is why throughout history and today there are many politicians whom the people have been forgotten, who have gone forever into oblivion, and only a few whom the people and history remember and appreciate. When you ask yourself why, the answer is this session these days. Because on one side there are people who are want more privileges. And on the other side, there are those who oppose and do not agree with this, pointed out Aleksandar Nikoloski, deputy from the ranks of VMRO-DPMNE at today’s parliamentary session.

Nikoloski added that for these three days the difference is clear, you can see very precisely and very clearly who is where, that is, who is the traitor and who is defending the interests of Macedonia.

Don’t underestimate the people, they are much smarter than what you think, Nikoloski told the MPs from

Nikoloski asked why the government did this to the Macedonian people.

Did you do this for one more day in power, for five more tenders in REK Bitola, for ten more places in one place or another, for 100 jobs that which will be divided in one position or another, for a nice vacation that you will probably go during the month of August, and where when you sit on the beach you will say to yourself that we did well, and deep down I think that you also know what you are doing , said Nikoloski.