The government has never sought to postpone the publication of the Venice Commission’s opinion on the Law on the Use of Languages, outgoing Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Friday, answering a journalist’s question whether it was true that postponement of the opinion was requested because it “could affect the election result.”

I’m Zoran Zaev who defended this law even when Albanian politicians and Albanian political parties were pretty reserved, not knowing what was going to happen around the legal solution itself. We should be honest, frank and open to all issues, even before such serious ones, said outgoing Prime Minister Zaev.

He points out that the Venice Commission “in a plastic and simply understandable way” made its arguments and welcomed steps that are even greater than European values, but recommends caution, as we lack “capacity”, which could destroy many others, also important and even more important rights, such as the right to justice.