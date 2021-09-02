Outgoing mayor of Skopje Petre Silegov is building a luxury building on the site of his family house in Karpos, but it is illegal construction, the spokesman of VMRO-DPMNE, Naum Stoilkovski, said on Thursday.

He pointed out that Silegov illegally added two floors to the family building in Karpos.

It is illegal construction for which there is no basis for a building permit. Silegov, the outgoing mayor of Skopje, instead of order in the urban chaos, is building illegal construction for his own building, said Stoilkovski, presenting an excerpt from the valid detailed urban plan for the plot where Silegov is building illegal construction.

He added that the competent institution for issuing a permit for construction, extension, reconstruction is the Municipality of Karpos, the Department of Urbanism, ie the outgoing Mayor of the Municipality of Karpos, Stefan Bogoev.