VMRO-DPMNE members of Parliament proposed that the Committee on labour and welfare reviews the project for construction of 19 improvised Covid hospitals. The project was led by the Healthcare and Transportation ministries, but according to VMRO representative Antonio Milososki, the role of the Labour and Welfare Ministry should also be reviewed, since it made express payments to the contractors.

One of the 19 container hospital units – the one in Tetovo – burnt down on September 8th with catastrophic loss of life – 15 patients and their relatives were killed in the fire. Construction was contracted through a crony arrangement to the “Brako” and “Ari and Tom” companies. Brako is owned by Koco Angjusev, one of Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Ministers.