A Macedonian Parliament committee approved a draft bill that sets the date for issuing passports with the imposed name “North Macedonia” starting with July 2021.

The move comes after several visits to Athens by officials of the Zaev regime, and demands from Greece that Macedonia steps up the implementation of the 2018 Prespa Treaty.

On top of using the imposed name, the bill will have the passports printed partly in Albanian, for ethnic Albanian citizens who request it.