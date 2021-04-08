Photographs of Turkish mobster Sedat Peker, taken during his stay in Macedonia, show that he had a police officer escorting him. Orhan Hamza was frequently seen in Peker’s company, while he was visiting local mobsters and politicians close to SDSM.

The ruling SDSM party is embroiled in a scandal after it was revealed that the Interior Ministry, led by SDSM’s Oliver Spasovski, issued an identity card to Peker under an assumed name. He was one of a number of regional mobsters who received travel documents from the Zaev regime.

Peker, whose criminal exploits inspired the hit show Valley of the Wolves, was also seen escorted by cars using police flashing lights.