Stevo Pendarovski proved that he is a blackmailed man, with no credibility and no integrity. By signing the five laws related to the construction of the highway corridors, he showed that his words and positions are cheap and don’t last even five days. Like PM KOvacevski, he left his courage in some drawer in Mala Recica (DUI Headquarters). He spoke one thing to the public and did something completely different. More precisely, Pendarovski denied Stevo again, VMRO-DPMNE commented in a Tuesday statement.

“This doesn’t come as a surprise to anyone, the public has already gotten used to him stamping his word and changing his mind. It is obvious to everyone that the subcontractor SDSM, led by Kovacevskki and Pendarovski, is prepared to literally anything to keep their offices, even to be publically humiliated. The amendments to the five laws will not save anything, nor will they prompt the construction of the corridors, they will only derogate the Macedonian judicial system and the Macedonian Constitution. These irresponsible and criminogenic policies will be defeated at the elections, and after that follows the accountability”, reads the VMRO-DPMNE statement.