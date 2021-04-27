President Stevo Pendarovski met with EU officials in Brussels today to urge the opening of EU accession talks with Macedonia, and said that the country is prepared to resume negotiations with Bulgaria, who is vetoing the accession talks, as soon as possible.

Bulgaria currently has no Government after the inconclusive elections and its uncertain when or how any talks could begin.

Pendarovski met with European Council President Charles Michel, Parliament Speaker David Sassoli, Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi and EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.