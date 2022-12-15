There is no need to convene the Security Council because of the frequent bomb threats. All competent authorities are fully engaged and do not allow any chance for someone to plant an explosive device in schools, President Stevo Pendarovski said on Thursday.

I am in constant communication with the Ministry of Interior. Until now, there is no need to raise it to such a level. From what I know, the authorities are constantly active on a daily basis regarding those threats. There are two aspects – criminal and legal because of the stress, panic, and fear they cause in children, parents, in all of us, and that work is done by the competent authorities. However, these are IP addresses that are mostly from abroad and difficult to reach, as well as the people who manage them. All competent authorities are maximally engaged and do not allow there to be any chance for someone to place an explosive device in our schools, Pendarovski pointed out, answering journalists’ questions before today’s panel discussion at the International Balkan University in Skopje.