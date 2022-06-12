Congratulations to all Orthodox believers in the Republic of Macedonia, today we witnessed a historic act for our Macedonian national history, President Stevo Pendarovski wrote on Facebook.

Today, Archbishop Stefan held a joint liturgy with the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the bishops of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Macedonian language. Our church is in canonical unity in the Orthodox Christian world. Gratitude to the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, said the President.