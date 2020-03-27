We have been waiting for this moment for more than 15 years. The decision is clear and without additional conditions. It is a confirmation of the necessary reforms, but also of the significant compromises we have made in the spirit of the European values, President Stevo Pendarovski said in a video address on Friday.

In the address among other things he says:

In the coming period, we will have to do a lot of work. We will have to make a profound transformation of our society and achieve the standards required for membership. Therefore, once the crisis with the epidemic is overcome, I expect the competent political factors to direct all their capacities towards achieving the ultimate goal as soon as possible.

On this occasion, I would like to congratulate all those who have been working on our European future over the past years. To many generations of politicians, professionals from the administration, the civil sector for the public debates on important issues and for the constant monitoring of the work of institutions, but, above all, for the continued high support for our membership in the European Union.

Today, I also sent letters of gratitude to the leaders of the EU member-states for their sincere support in continuity. Three days ago, with the announced package of economic aid, we received a specific assurance of the European solidarity even before we become a full member of the organization, in a difficult and unprecedented time for all on the continent, without exception.