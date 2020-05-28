Three days before President Stevo Pendarovski’s third state of emergency ends, according to unofficial information obtained by “360 Degrees”, the ruling coalition might not request an extension of the state of emergency.

According to “360 Degrees”, the state of emergency, which began on March 18, is likely to end on May 30, so the government will adopt all the necessary decrees in the next few days.

In the next two days, the final decision will be made on whether the government will seek a new extension of the state of emergency.