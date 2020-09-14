Workers with chronic medical conditions, who were exempted from work since the onset of the epidemic, should return to work on September 23 to execute their duties, the government decided Monday.

An exemption should be made for patients having deteriorating medical conditions as well as people with malign diseases after having obtained a doctor’s opinion. They will be allowed to take sick leave, it said in a press release.

Also, mothers on prolonged maternity leave should also go back to work on September 23 (Wednesday).

Furthermore, the government at its session decided that parents with children aged under 6 should return to work starting September 23, after kindergartens across the country reopened last week.