We as a people, and we as a party, as VMRO-DPMNE should do everything to prevent the Bulgarian propaganda. There is no space of 100 days for a new government, because there is no new government. Now we cannot say that there is a new government, this is an old/new government, these are the same people, they did not fulfill their promises then, so what should we expect them to do now. Hence, I do not see why the opposition should be silent, Aleksandar Pandov, president of the Patriotic Institute of VMRO-DPMNE said Monday at a debate with analyst and former ambassador from SDSM, Nano Ruzin on TV Kanal 5.

Patriotism is to love the homeland, the victory of the handball club Vardar is patriotism, as well as Tose Proevski who represented us in the region and beyond , said Pandov.

Pandov pointed out that SDSM has double standards when talking about many topics, for example, for SDSM some are terrorists, and some who joined them in changing the Constitution are not terrorists. He also reminded that no one from the SDSM Government has done anything for judicial reforms.