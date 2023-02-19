Yesterday we announced that the company Metrolab, founded by Ermir Imami, who was an employee of Artan’s brother, Veton Grubi, received accreditation for conducting the inspection of volume and flow measurement for petroleum derivatives and liquid petroleum gas, a process in which the Bureau of Meteorology participates, said Mile Lefkov from VMRO-DPMNE.

The Bureau of Metrology is of crucial importance in the whole process, so today we will present facts, who is Merita Mustafai, director of the Bureau of Meteorology, what is behind her, and what kind of property.

Merita Mustafai from DUI, who facilitates the business of a person close to the Grubi family, reported two apartments in Tetovo and an all-terrain passenger motor vehicle, a Chevrolet Captiva, all in the name of her husband, but also two loans, one of which is equal to the value of the apartment in Tetovo, which was bought in the same year when the loan was taken.

The report is not disputed if the fact that the husband of Merita Mustafai, Eljmir Mustafai, owns a luxury hacienda on Popova Sapka of over 150m2 is not known.

This is Mustafai’s hacienda of Popova Sapka, which allows a person close to Grubi to get accreditation for the calibration of instruments for pouring petroleum products and liquid petroleum gas.

And this is the property report of Mustafai’s husband, which is a confirmation that it is his.

This is Merita Mustafai’s report, which shows that she did not report the luxury hacienda.

Mustafai’s hacienda started construction in 2020, it can be seen from these satellite images, that is a year before Ermir Imami, an employee of Grubi, founded Metrolab, and it was completed with construction already in August 2021, there is also the recording.