The Police Union reports that five dozen officers from the special operations and riot control units are being ordered to perform novice duties. According to the union, this is being done for political reasons.

Such decisions can seriously affect the security of the country which lacks well trained personnel in the two special forces police units. We have long service special unit officers used a simple guards, the union said in a letter sent out to the head of the uniformed police bureau (BJB) Saso Tasevski and to the acting Interior Minister Agim Nuhiu.