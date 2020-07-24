President Stevo Pendarovski condemned yesterday’s attack on investigative journalist Ljupco Zlatev, who said that he was targeted in a cafe by a person affiliated with former state security chief Saso Mijalkov.

Journalists need to be free from fear and to be allowed to do their work unobstructed. Critical thinking shows the level of our democratic debate. We can’t allow the freedom of the press to be endangered, Pendarovski said, adding that the institutions of the state need to investigate the incident quickly.