Organized crime prosecutor Vilma Ruskoska denied the Vecer report that she is sitting on a lengthy testimony from extortionist Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13 which allegedly implicates a very close relative of former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev.

According to the report, in mid December Boki 13 testified over two days, for more than 10 hours total, and shared a wealth of new information about the Racket scandal. In it, Boki 13 and Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva are charged with extorting millions of euros from businessmen who were under the threat of criminal charges from Janeva. According to Vecer, he named a close relative of Zaev, with the initial of V.Z., as the person who took most of the money the group extorted. Boki 13 also said that V.Z., who is easily distinguishable by any moderately informed person in Macedonia, is now threatening him and trying to keep him quiet.

Ruskoska confirmed that Boki 13 testified, but in an interview with the TV21 television she claimed that Boki revealed nothing new of importance.

The revelation, which Ruskoska is now denying, is one of the series of blows aimed at Zaev which began to pour literally the moment he resigned on Friday. Both Boki 13 and Frosina Remenski, who is the only top official from his SDSM party to be charged by Ruskoska so far, openly announced that they are ready to talk and will not allow to be the only ones held responsible for the extortion. Even Katica Janeva, it was reported, allegedly made a cryptic comment as she was leaving her trial on Friday that “Zaev is finished”.

The Vecer article was published on Saturday morning, and by the evening, journalist Branko Geroski piled on, claiming that a total of five people from Zaev’s immediate circle were involved in the extortion.