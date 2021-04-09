Police and prosecutors raided the home of Zaev’s adviser Dragi Raskovski and the offices of his Invoca company, which he used to collect over 80,000 EUR for a software he developed from the Interior Ministry. It is the latest corruption scandal involving Raskovski, who is suspected of using the influence he had in the Government to sell his own software to the Interior Ministry, which had no need or use for the software.

It’s unclear whether Raskovski is in the country – he left for “vacation” to Mexico shortly after the scandal broke and while he denied rumors that he intends to seek asylum there, he still hasn’t announced his return. Prosecutors already raided his office in the Government building, looking for documents linked to the software sale.