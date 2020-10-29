To reflect recent decisions made by the Government, official state protocols on the protection against and prevention of Covid-19 have been updated to include the latest governmental recommendations and regulations concerning a number of sectors.
The updated protocols regulate the work of various institutions, organizations, and businesses in line with the Government’s Plan for Reducing the Restrictive Measures for Containing the Coronavirus.
All of the protocols are available at the official website of the Government of the Republic of Macedonia.
