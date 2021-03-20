For someone staying at home, for others crazy fun. This is what the curfew in the country looks like. A video has been posted on Twitter showing young people doing push-ups in the middle of the street, marching, playing chase… The police do not know what is happening, at least not in certain neighborhoods. Or maybe Nake is to blame?!

Се потрудив овие неколку дена додека трае пол. час да направам видео (погледнете до крај) и да покажам каква е реалната слика во некои населени места.

Ви го зезнаа цел пол. час. 🚨

Брканици,криенки,палење огин,не носење маски.🤫

ЗАШТО ЗАТВАРАЊЕ,ДА ДЕМОНСТРИРАТЕ НЕСПОСОБНОСТ?

🆘️ pic.twitter.com/02p7MfNE7P — Две Ѕвезди (@dvezvezdi1) March 19, 2021