The Association of Residents and Young Doctors will seek justice in the Constitutional Court. In a document, which was posted on Facebook, they say they are filing a motion to assess the constitutionality and legality of a bylaw.

They are asking the court to assess the constitutionality of the government decision which “bans the use of vacations, paid and unpaid leave by all employees in the healthcare sector.”

According to them, it is a shame that some doctors are left without rest in a pandemic that lasts more than 1 year, and they are the first to be affected, while others are more deserving citizens.