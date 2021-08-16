By changing the name of the museum, 60,000 unemployed citizens will surely be employed, salaries will be increased, the fires will be extinguished, the health crisis will be resolved, the debts made by the Government will be erased, investments will flood us, the consumer price index will drop by 50%, pensions will increase, young people will want to stay…The Taliban are not the only ones destroying monuments, and the government in Skopje is doing just that. This has nothing to do with common sense, but it has to do with Zaev’s painful need to humiliate the people. All of these are excellent conditions for Zaevistan to receive a new civilian population from Afghanistan. Frightened, disappointed, humiliated, sad population. I guess to fit the local, MP Rasela Mizrahi wrote on Facebook.