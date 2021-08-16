Archaeological Museum’s name changed, “North” added Macedonia 16.08.2021 / 15:01 The inscription “Archaeological Museum of Macedonia” was removed from the Archaeological Museum building this morning, and is now replaced with “Archaeological Museum of North Macedonia”. Archaeological Museum Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 27.12.2019 On the Archaeological Museum’s 95th anniversary, Zaev announces a change of its name Macedonia 23.12.2019 Outgoing PM Zaev announced that he would change the name of the Archaeological Museum Culture 14.03.2019 ‘100 Years of Trebenishte’ to open at Archaeological Museum Macedonia News 65 percent of kindergarten teachers in Skopje are vaccinated Osmani: 25 Macedonian citizens are being evacuated by US flight from Kabul, 50 more are waiting their turn Tourism agencies threaten protests if the Government begins to require negative tests from tourists Eight coronavirus deaths reported in one day – Gostivar remains worst hit city Rasela Mizrahi: The Taliban are not the only ones destroying monuments, the government in Skopje is doing just that Prominent intellectuals, doctors, businessmen: VMRO-DPMNE revealed part of its list of candidates for mayors MoFA: All parties in Afghanistan to secure safe and orderly departure of foreign nationals People entering or exiting the country to be required to present negative PCR test or vaccination certificate .
