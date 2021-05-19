Dragi Raskovski, the former Secretary General of the Government, took 500 euros from the monthly income of 80,000 denars from one of the freelancers hired in the Government, the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime and Corruption revealed on Wednesday.

The Prosecution opened another investigation against Raskovski and two of the suspects for illegal procurement of software that the Ministry of Interior did not need, involving another illegally procured software.