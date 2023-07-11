Allegations of mobbing are spreading the Neurology Clinic in Skopje, focused on its director Visar Miftari and his closest associates. The VMRO-DPMNE healthcare commission informed that it is receiving complaints about the treatment of employees.

Director Miftari has no communication with the majority of the employees and he has not informed them about the changes he is introducing into the work of the clinic. He remains holed up in his office from where he conducts mobbing and pressures the workers, the party sid in a statement.