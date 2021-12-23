TV24 reports that SDSM and DUI plan to swap two departments in what they hope will be their new Government. DUI won the Agriculture Ministry as part of the major concessions given to the Alternative party, which was desperately needed to prop up the Government, and got three departments in exchange for its votes.

But, according to TV24, DUI is prepared to trade this ministry to SDSM, in exchange for the Education Ministry. Hard left wing activist Mila Carovska is leaving this department, where she had a difficult time working with DUI, and it’s now likely that DUI will appoint the next Minister. The department could be crucial in the coming months, as Bulgaria demands major concessions from Macedonia and thorough rewriting of Macedonian history books, and having an ethnic Albanian Education Minister would definitely speed up this process.