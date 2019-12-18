TV24 reports that SDSM officials have largely agreed to have Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski named as Interim Prime Minister after Zoran Zaev resigns on January 3rd.

Spasovski is also supposed to give up his position, and allow a VMRO-DPMNE representative become Interior Minister, which is one of the main provisions of the 100 days rule, to stop abuse of Government institutions by the ruling party 100 days before the elections. Because of this, and his loyalty to Zaev who faces a potentially dangerous abdication from power, Spasovski was seen as the certain SDSM candidate for Interim Prime Minister. But, Zaev recently announced that Labour and Welfare Minister Mila Carovska could also take up this position.

TV24 reports that SDSM was discussing extensivelly who to appoint as Interim Deputy Interior Minister, absent Spasovski. This official would have to fight with the VMRO-DPMNE appointed Interim Interior Minister over control of the crucial ministry. SDSM is going through a major intra-party dispute between its appointees in the security services and the judiciary, which has contributed to the Racket scandal. Control over the police and the judiciary were key to SDSM’s power grab.

Meanwhile, VMRO has not named any of its own officials who would enter the technical Government. According to TV24, it is likely that Cvetan Tripunovski will be appointed to the Agriculture Ministry, to ensure that farming subsidies are not misused to buy votes for SDSM. Former Finance Minister Trajko Slaveski could be appointed to the Finance Ministry and several names are mentioned for the most powerful position in the Interior Ministry.