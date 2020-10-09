A shocking case of abuse of preferential ethnic hiring rules is reported in the agriculture inspection service, where ethnic Macedonian or Vlach supporters of the ruling SDSM party submitted applications in which they claim they are ethnic Albanians in order to get the job.

Media outlets published the names of the newly hired agriculture inspectors and the clearly Macedonian or Vlach na,es such as Bogdan Stojanovski and Sterja Gogol are named as Albanians. According to the 2001 Ohrid treaty and the subsequent constitutional amendments, the public administration must reflect the ethnic make-up of the country and this leads to preferential hiring of minorities, mainly Albanians.

One of the Macedonians who claimed he is an Albanian to be hired in the public service is Jane Trajkov, head of the SDSM party branch in Negotino. Gogol, who is apparently Vlach, was an SDSM activist during the 2015 Colored Revolution, which also indicates that the hiring process, and the violations of the preferential hiring rules was encouraged and coordinated by the SDSM party.