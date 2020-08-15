The SDSM party issued a press release saying that they are conducting talks on the division of departments in a future Government SDSM plans to form with DUI.

In a controversial move by President Pendarovski, SDSM was given the first shot at forming a Government after the chaotic July 15 elections. The party denied the report that it agreed to a power sharing agreement under which for one year of the four year term the Prime Minister would be an ethnic Albanian candidate – Naser Ziberi nominated by DUI – which was a key DUI demand during the campaign.