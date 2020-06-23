The Government amended late Monday the decree on matters related to the parliamentary elections, according to which the State Election Commission (SEC) can appropriate other premises for the purpose of voting if the spatial conditions of the polling station are not fulfilled.

SEC teams are inspecting the voting premises across the country in order to ensure the proper safety and health protective measures during the July 15 elections.

The decree amendments also regulate the rules on paid political advertising of political parties, as well as obligations of media to broadcast information and education campaigns released by SEC free of charge, for a period of 30 seconds per hour.

The decree also regulates the rules on distribution of the advertising area at web-portals and print media for paid political advertising, and the rules on distribution of funds for paid political advertising from the Budget in accordance with Article 76d of the Electoral Code.