The State Election Commission (SEC) selected Friday the company that will procure the integrated system for biometric identification of voters. As Republika has learned from its sources, it is about the German company “Dermalog”. The SEC announced more details for Saturday.

Four companies applied for the repeated tender for procurement of the integrated system. SEC president Aleksandar Dastevski said on July 2 that the system and fingerprint terminals would be procured on time for the local elections. Voters’ identities in local elections will be verified for the first time with fingerprint terminals, something that was provided for by the latest amendments to the Electoral Code.

Local elections in Macedonia will be held in the second half of October.