The leader of the Alliance for Albanians, Ziadin Sela, stressed Monday that the opposition in the country is well on its way to achieving positive results wherever it runs with joint candidates.

Following a working meeting with the leader of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, in Ohrid, Sela underlined cooperation with VMRO-DPMNE was good.

Regarding the expectations from the upcoming elections, Sela said that regardless of the composition of the future local government in the municipalities, their importance stems from the fact that the results of these elections will create conditions for change at the central level.