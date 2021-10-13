Ethnic Albanian opposition leader Ziadin Sela said that he expects a new ruling majority to be formed in the Parliament after the local elections on Sunday.

SDSM and DUI are losing the elections and with that, any moral credibility they have to rule the people. Power will be taken away from them, with the act of voting, on the day of the local elections. Of course I expect that the opposition will form a new Government, Sela said, whose party is allied with VMRO-DPMNE for the local elections.

Sela also dismissed Zoran Zaev’s allusions that his smaller coalition partner, the Alternative party, is preparing to switch sides and join the Government.