Organized by the Serbian Cultural Information Center “Spona”, during the weekend a new group of about 800 citizens of Macedonia will get vaccinated against Covid-19 at the vaccination site in Vranje.

There is still an opportunity to apply, but “Spona” says that this action was done at a time when there was still no mass immunization in Macedonia. They will probably not make such organizations anymore because Serbian President Vucic announced free vaccination for all Macedonian citizens.

About 2,000 citizens, mostly from the younger population, have been vaccinated through “Spona” organization so far. Almost three months ago, over 15,000 Macedonian citizens were given the opportunity to get the AstraZeneca jab in Serbia.

In ten days they will travel for the second dose. Otherwise, the Ministers of Health of Macedonia and Serbia are in negotiations to open a vaccination site closer to the border where people will be able to get the second dose of the vaccine.