Zaev to abandon the new national betrayal with Bulgaria, the people will not accept giving away language, history and identity. Zaev to say what is contained in the document he is negotiating with Bulgaria, why is he silent and why is he hiding from the public? Does the agreement Zare is negotiating about include renunciation of the Macedonian language, identity and history? Did Zaev send Buckovski to negotiate on the basis of the declaration of the Bulgarian Parliament, which means giving away the Macedonian national identity, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Saturday.

Zaev himself destroyed the Macedonian positions, at a moment when he came out as prime minister and said that the Macedonian and Bulgarian people are the same people and that they have the same history. Zaev said what even the greatest Bulgarian nationalists did not think about. Zaev should know that Goce Delcev is a Macedonian revolutionary who fought for a free Macedonia. Finally, Zaev should understand that there is no future with humiliation. 4 years of humiliation with Zaev, 4 years of stolen life. It’s enough, the party points out.