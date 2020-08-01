Seven patients died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, including a young man from Bitola who previously fought off leucemia.

The other deceased patients are from Skopje (2), Makedonski Brod, Kicevo, Debar and Stip. Their ages range from 41 to 78, said Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce.

The Ministry also registered 138 newly diagnosed cases, after conducting 1,621 tests. Of the new cases, 47 are in Skopje, 17 in Kumanovo and 16 in Stip.

There were 13 patients hospitalized in the two clinics in Skopje that treat the most severe cases, where there are now a total of 176 patients – four of them on mechanical ventilation. The number of active cases across the country is estimated at 3,700, half of them inthe capital Skopje.