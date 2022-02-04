It has been confirmed many times that the main racketeer in Macedonia is Zoran Zaev. The last confirmation of Zoran Zaev’s racketeering is the correspondence that was made public by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, said VMRO-DPMNE.
The party points out that it is clear that the head of the racketeering octopus is Zoran Zaev and how businessmen they were blackmailed and racketeered.
The evidence confirms how Zaev gives directions with which of his accomplices it is most convenient to agree on things. Citizens could also see how the octopus tentacles were selling and transforming state-owned agricultural land into construction land. While the farmers are struggling to survive, Ljupco Nikolovski transformed and sold land in just one day. Ljupco Nikolovski, after the published messages how he commits a crime with the transformation of agricultural land for personal benefit, should immediately resign from the position of Minister of Agriculture. Complete silence by Zaev, Nikolovski, Raskovski and all those called out in the correspondence of the defendant in the “International Association” case, Bojan Jovanovsi – Boki 13, the party said in a press release.
