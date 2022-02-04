It has been confirmed many times that the main racketeer in Macedonia is Zoran Zaev. The last confirmation of Zoran Zaev’s racketeering is the correspondence that was made public by Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that it is clear that the head of the racketeering octopus is Zoran Zaev and how businessmen they were blackmailed and racketeered.