The director of the State Statistical Office, Apostol Simovski, told Deutsche Welle that the census, which was previously scheduled for April and due to the coronavirus was moved to September, will not be postponed again.

We will provide all the conditions for its smooth implementation. We will make efforts to complete all preparations on time, to secure enough number of census takers and to take all health measures to conduct a safe census, says Simovski.

According to Simovski, there is no option to postpone the census again.