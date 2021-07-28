The Skopje Appeals Court overturned the sentence against two DUI party officials – Ismet Guri and Ejup Alimi – who faced three and a half years in prison for destroying election materials.

The case against them was initiated by the Special Prosecutor’s Office – the highly politicized outfit created in 2015 with the purpose of bringing down the VMRO-DPMNE led Government. This was a rare case that was focused against officials from another party – in this case DUI which was at the time part of the VMRO led coalition. The Appeals Court determined that the case needs to return for a full retrial, thus preserving the perfect record of DUI officials of immunity from prosecution.