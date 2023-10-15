A man from Skopje is charged with brutally attacking his pregnant wife, in front of their 2 year old child.

The incident happened on Saturday, while the family were in their car. After a verbal argument, the man attacked the woman who was sitting in the passenger seat. While she tried to get help, the man dragged and kicked her. The attack was so vicious that it led to a miscarriage.

Prosecutors are demanding detention for the attacker to prevent him from fleeing the country, or from attacking the woman again.